Kenneth INGRAM

INGRAM, Kenneth Lowell Passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Hospice Legacy House in Ocala, Florida, of heart failure and a recent diagnosis of Lewy Body disease at the age of 73. Ken was born in Dayton, Ohio, on October 17, 1946. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth V. Ingram and Irene Ingram. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Amy (Hentz) Ingram; daughter, Melynda Walters Marcum; sisters, Monica Welsh, Martha Vescio (John) and Valerie Cook (Steven). Ken was loved and admired by his extended Hentz family as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him tremendously. He graduated from Trotwood Madison High School in 1964, and earned his Bachelor of Finance degree at Wright State University. Ken had been involved in the financial service industry since 1970. He was the President and Founder of TermQuote®, CareQuote® and Ingram & Associates, Inc. which later became Ingram & Raucci Insurance and Financial Advisors. Ken holds the designations of Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU), Life Underwriters Training Council Fellow (LUTCF), Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC), Registered Health Underwriter (RHU), Registered Employee Benefits Consultant (REBC), Certified Senior Advisor (CSA) and Certified in Long Term Care (CLTC). Ken has been awarded the National Quality Award by the National Association of Life Underwriters. In his spare time, Ken loved a great martini, fine wine & a game of Euchre with friends & family. He also enjoyed and excelled in golf, pickleball and earned a brown belt in both Karate and Taekwondo. Donations can be made to The America Heart Association www.heart.org or Lewy Body Dementia Association www.lbda.org Due to the COVID-19 Virus, Ken's Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 25, 2020.
