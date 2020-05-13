|
JACKSON, Kenneth Age 77, passed away May 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 15, 1943. Son of George O. Jackson and Mary Lee (Osborn) Jackson. He owned and operated Erie Appliance in Hamilton with his son, Kenneth G. Jackson. Kenneth enjoyed playing cards and going to the casino. He loved fishing and nature. Strong and stubborn, he was a jack of all trades, always willing to help those in need. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ruth Ann (Wagers) Jackson, brother Ray (Martha) Jackson and two sisters, Patricia Justice and Linda (Bill) Wagers. He is survived by his son Kenneth G. Jackson, daughter Samantha Houp, son-in-law Daniel Houp, sisters Georgetta Jackson, Judith K. (Dave) Gullett, Evelyn Frisbee,Sandy Weisbecker and brother-in-law Darrell "PeeWee" Wagers all of Hamilton, and brother Mark E. Jackson of West Virginia. Also survived by special nephew Harlan Wagers of Hamilton as well as the many loyal employees of Erie Appliance. Special thanks to Heartland Hospice and to Brian and Brandi Sams, Larissa Purvis, Kayla Philpot and Harlan Wagers for all the extra love and support.
Published in Journal-News on May 13, 2020