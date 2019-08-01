|
|
JONES, Kenneth R. 75, born July 2, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio, a lifelong resident of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at , after fighting a 7 year battle with prostate cancer. He was a loving son, husband, father, papa and friend. Preceded in death by his parents Kenton and Ruth (Berkemeyer) Jones, brother and sister-in-law Thomas and Janet Jones, and dear aunt Jeannette Bowers. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sharon (Goodpaster) Jones; daughters Karen (Joseph) Rizzo, Julie (Craig) Jones Ruse; sons Scott (Tracy) Jones and Jason Jones; sisters-in-law Pat (Tom) Leuzinger and Marcia (Mike) Rausch; grandchildren Juliana, Nick, Taylor, Josie, Miranda and Carter; nieces Chrissy (Rob) McWharter and Caroline Jones; and numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins. Kenneth was a 1962 graduate of Beavercreek High School, a 1967 graduate of Miami University, retired as an accomplished top sales representative of Dealers Supply North , and a parishioner of Ascension Church. His hobbies were architectural and landscaping design. The family wishes to thank all who participated in Ken's extraordinarily excellent care. The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM Monday, August 5, 2019 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Church of the Ascension, 2025 Woodman Dr, Kettering, Ohio. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Contributions may be made to or the Ascension Parish. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019