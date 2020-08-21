1/
Kenneth Klosterman
KLOSTERMAN, Kenneth G., (USMC) Age 62, of Union, Ohio, lost his battle with cancer Tuesday, August 19, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Louis Klosterman and mother, Shirley Cason. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Cynthia; children, Aaron (Christyn) Klosterman, Courtney (Ryan) Feltman, Caleb Klosterman; three grandchildren, Cabit, Abby and AJ; His brother, Timothy Klosterman and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. At Ken's request, there will be no funeral service, but a private celebration of life will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Crematory 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45415.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
