Kenneth Klosterman

KLOSTERMAN, Kenneth G., (USMC) Age 62, of Union, Ohio, lost his battle with cancer Tuesday, August 19, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Louis Klosterman and mother, Shirley Cason. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Cynthia; children, Aaron (Christyn) Klosterman, Courtney (Ryan) Feltman, Caleb Klosterman; three grandchildren, Cabit, Abby and AJ; His brother, Timothy Klosterman and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. At Ken's request, there will be no funeral service, but a private celebration of life will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Crematory 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45415.



