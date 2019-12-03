|
KOCKS, Kenneth Ray Age 71 of Vandalia, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at . He was born in Dayton on June 18, 1948 the son of Edward Frank & Jeanette (McDowell) Kocks. He worked at Howard Paper Mill in Dayton for many years before working at Brinks Security in the Armored Car Division where he retired in 2012. He was a member of the Pentecostal Apostolic Church of Dayton where he loved singing at church and his church family. He enjoyed fishing and camping with his grandkids, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 23 years Judy Ann (Simmons) Kocks; children Kenneth (Karen) Kocks Jr., and Crystal (Gary) Clements; step children Lynn Fink and Lee Norris; grandchildren Taylor Flannery, Amanda (Shawn) Stephens, Samantha Fink and Derek Lucas; great grandchildren Raelynn Lucas, Bryleigh Lucas and Bryce Lucas; sister Francis Geiger and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Barbara Pierce Smith and a brother Edward Frank Kocks Jr., He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed by all who knew him. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 11:00 am 1:00 pm at the Pentecostal Apostolic Church of Dayton, 4927 Wildrose Dr., Dayton, Ohio. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm at the church with Pastor Jeremy Matheny officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Services have been entrusted to the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019