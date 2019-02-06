Home

Donald Jordan Memorial Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Middletown
3520 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4641
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Fellowship Ministries International
1915 S. Main St
Middletown, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Fellowship Ministries International
1915 S. Main St
Middletown, OH
View Map
Kenneth MACK Obituary
MACK, Kenneth Joe Born May 26, 1958 in Middletown, Ohio to Clarence and Virginia Mack, passed away February 1, 2019 age 60. He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters: Kenya L. Mack and Kia L. Mazloomi (Farhad), one sister: Veronica L. Holmes, one brother: Lawrence A. Mack (Arnetta), four grandchildren, a special friend Priscilla Baggett, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 10 am until time of service 11am at Faith Fellowship Ministries International, 1915 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio, Bishop David Green, Pastor, Rev. Lawrence Mack, Eulogist. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 6, 2019
