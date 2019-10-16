|
McFARLAND, Kenneth 79, born in Portsmouth, Ohio January 26, 1940 to Arthur and Katherine Burkhardt McFarland, completed his time on earth on October 7, 2019 after a six-year journey with dementia. His family moved to Dayton in 1941 when his father became a manager of a Sohio Service Station. Kenny was a member of the Knollwood Masonic Lodge and Dayton Antioch Shrine. He owned Kenny's Friendly Service in Franklin, Ohio before moving to Gainesville, Florida in 1984. Kenny is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara Rust McFarland, his children Cathie Scine (Mike), St Augustine, Nicky Cogley Aldridge (Aron), Lakeland and Andy McFarland, Orlando. His granddaughters are Avery Cogley, St. Augustine, and Kyra Cogley and Riley Aldridge, Lakeland. Final preparation is being administered by Watts Funeral Home, Palatka, FL. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to at donate.lovetotherescue.org.
