SOPCZAK, Kenneth Micheal 62, of Dayton, passed peacefully during the night of February 15, 2019. He was surrounded by his wife and children. Ken was a graduate of Stebbins High School, Class of 1975, and enlisted into the United States Navy. He married his beautiful bride, Melanie, in Poulsbo, WA on July 11, 1981. Ken enjoyed many things in life including art, music, and a passion for Volkswagens. He considered himself "the luckiest man on earth" because of his family. Ken is survived in death by his loving wife of 37 years, Melanie; children, Robert (Kym), Jonathan, David (Ashlie), Celeste (Jeremy); 11 grandchildren; siblings, Cindy, Sandy, Mark, Kathy, and John; and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and Tony; and brothers, Bruce and Richard. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 4 to 7 pm at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel. Funeral Services will follow at 7 pm. Memorials are suggested to . To leave a message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com