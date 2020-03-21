Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arpp & Root Funeral Home
29 N Main St
Germantown, OH 45327
(937) 855-2011
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. John's United Church of Christ
201 W. Market St.
Germantown, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth MILLER


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth MILLER Obituary
MILLER, Kenneth E. 93 of Germantown, OH passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020 at . He was born in Germantown to the late Arthur and Anna (Boyer) Miller and was a graduate of Germantown High School class of 1944. He served in the Merchant Marines during WWII and attended Sinclair Community College and was employed at GM for 34 years. Ken was a life long member of St. John's UCC where he sang in the choir, served on consistory, and served as the church treasurer for 26 years. Along with his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his first wife Kathleen (Bussard) in 1962, and his brother William (Bill) Miller. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margaret (Back), daughter Ann Monnig, 2 grandchildren Charlie and Katy Monnig, his sister Phyllis (Robert) Johnson, sister-in-law Sally Miller, brother-in-law Paul (Sharon) Back, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to say a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at MVH, 3rd floor, and for their kindness and excellent care of Ken. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 1-3PM at St. John's UCC, 201 W. Market St. Germantown, OH. There will be a memorial service held at a later time. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -