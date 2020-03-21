|
|
MILLER, Kenneth E. 93 of Germantown, OH passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020 at . He was born in Germantown to the late Arthur and Anna (Boyer) Miller and was a graduate of Germantown High School class of 1944. He served in the Merchant Marines during WWII and attended Sinclair Community College and was employed at GM for 34 years. Ken was a life long member of St. John's UCC where he sang in the choir, served on consistory, and served as the church treasurer for 26 years. Along with his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his first wife Kathleen (Bussard) in 1962, and his brother William (Bill) Miller. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margaret (Back), daughter Ann Monnig, 2 grandchildren Charlie and Katy Monnig, his sister Phyllis (Robert) Johnson, sister-in-law Sally Miller, brother-in-law Paul (Sharon) Back, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to say a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at MVH, 3rd floor, and for their kindness and excellent care of Ken. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 1-3PM at St. John's UCC, 201 W. Market St. Germantown, OH. There will be a memorial service held at a later time. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 21, 2020