|
|
MILLER, Kenneth E. 88, of South Vienna, died Monday, May 11, 2020 in Springfield Regional Hospital. Born May 16, 1931 in Clark County; he was a son of Harvey Watson and Myrle Mae (McClure) Miller. A lifelong farmer, Kenny had also worked for the Clark County Engineer's Office before retiring in 1996. He was a 1951 graduate of London High School and loved dogs and horses. Survivors include his sons Keith (Sue) Miller of South Vienna and Kenneth "Skip" Miller (fiancée Tricia Cramer) of Bellefontaine; grandchildren Lindsay Marie (Broc) French, Matt Douglas Miller, Sara Ann Miller, Aaron Miller, Macy LeAnn Miller, Gabriel Thomas Miller, Lydia Cramer, Morgan Cramer and Autumn Cramer; great-grandchildren Kash French, Dalton Miller, Brycenn Cramer and Myla Cramer, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Thomas DeWitt Miller, sister Helen Daily and brothers Harold Miller, Allen Miller, Paul Miller, Richard Miller, Foster Miller and Don Miller. Private funeral services will be held at the family's convenience. A public graveside service will be held at high noon on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Somerford Township Cemetery, with Pastor Terry Robinson officiating. The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London; where online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 14, 2020