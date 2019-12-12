Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Kenneth MOORE Obituary
MOORE, Kenneth Lee Age 85, of Kettering, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. Kenny worked for AT&T and retired in 1991. Kenny is survived by his sons: Kent Steven Moore of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida and Mark Alan Moore of Dayton, Ohio; daughter and son-in-law: Melinda Anne (D. Scott) Eaton of Petoskey, Michigan; grandchildren: Olivia Grace & Caden Scott Eaton. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years: Patricia Blanche Moore (Fink); parents, Chester & Florence Moore (Disbennett) and brother, Bill Moore. Memorial services will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday afternoon from 3:00 P.M. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kenny's memory to Ohio's . To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019
