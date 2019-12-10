|
NORDENBROCK, Kenneth C. 84, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in his home. He was born in Dayton on November 23, 1935 the son of Joseph and Helen (Brunsman) Nordenbrock. He graduated from Indiana State University in 1959. He taught Industrial Arts in Indiana before moving to Springfield, where he taught at North High School from 1961-1983. He went on to work in printing for several area businesses. He was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church, Printing House Craftsman, Corvair Society and Gold Wing Society. In retirement he enjoyed woodworking, driving his 1964 Corvair and riding his Gold Wing. His favorite activity was spending time with family. His best times were spent with his six grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Sally A. (Ellinger); three children and spouses, Amy Boggs, Beth (David) Gentile and Jay (David) Nordenbrock; six grandchildren, Ian, Gabrielle, Rebecca and Sophia Gentile and Michael and Christopher Boggs and his sister, Ann Elliott. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Bill Boggs, four brothers and one sister. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday in St. Teresa Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Oesterlen-Services For Youth or St. Teresa Church.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 10, 2019