OGLESBY, Kenneth Elbert 93, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away Dec. 22, 2019. He was born Nov. 26, 1926, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Caneous and Edith Oglesby. Raised and educated in Dayton, he attended Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and Sinclair Community College. A part of the Greatest Generation, he served in the U.S. Army, from 1945 to 1947, during World War II. He retired in 1985 as a procurement specialist from the Defense Electronic Supply Center in Kettering, Ohio. Kenneth was a senior member of Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Dayton. He was a decades-long member of Equity Lodge #121 and Amer Temple #107 of the Ancient Arabic Order of the Nobles of the Mystic Shrine for North America and a former member of the Dayton Duplicate Bridge Club. He was an avid golfer and had a passion for collecting jazz music. He loved to travel and visited most major American cities as well as Canada and the Caribbean. He also enjoyed playing cards, checkers and occasional games of chance at casinos. Kenneth was preceded in death by: his parents; wife Allene Oglesby; daughter Marilyn Oglesby (from his previous marriage); sister Ferrol Caldwell and brother Charles Oglesby; and nieces Gloria Caldwell and Paulette Caldwell and nephew Reginald Oglesby. He leaves to cherish a lifetime of memories: his loving daughter Leslie Cox (from his previous marriage) of Dayton and devoted son Kenneth T. Oglesby of Johns Creek, Ga.; granddaughters Victoria Nelson and Carmen Oglesby, both of Trotwood, Donna (Dave) Oglesby-Kemps of Dayton and Starr Gray of Vandalia, Ohio; great-granddaughters Lauren Kendrick and Brittany Oglesby, both of Trotwood; great-great granddaughters Dalaiha Calhoun of Trotwood and Samaria Gray of Vandalia and great-great grandson Brayleon Oglesby of Trotwood; nephew Eugene Caldwell of Trotwood and niece Deborah Thomas of Dayton; a host of other relatives; caregiver Yvette Verdell; Ohio's ; and myriad lifelong friends. Masonic services will be held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, 6 - 8 p.m., at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. The funeral will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 4200 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45417; the family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place Monday, Jan. 6, 1:30 p.m., at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio 45428. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home. In his honor, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 3, 2020