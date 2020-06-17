Kenneth Orndorf
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ORNDORF, Kenneth Born September 19, 1952, in Dayton, OH, and passed away June 13, 2020. Ken was the devoted husband of Susan Orndorf for 42 years. He is the cherished son to Dolores Mae Orndorf and the late Charles Russell Orndorf. He is also survived by his siblings, James Orndorf and Carolyn Kleinert. Preceded in death by his brother, Russell Orndorf. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, restrictive guidelines will be observed: practicing "SAFE DISTANCING"; limiting to 50 people or less in the funeral home at one time; and encouraging visitors to wear a mask. Public visitation will be held Friday at Brough Funeral Home, 102 S. 2nd St., Miamisburg, from 10 am 12 noon. A private funeral service will be at 12 noon followed by burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. We are requesting that people join back up with us at 1 pm for the procession to the cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Robyn's Nest, 1291 W Market St, Germantown, OH 45342.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Brough-Getts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Brough-Getts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Burial
Miami Valley Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brough-Getts Funeral Home
102 S 2nd St
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-1001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved