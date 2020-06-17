ORNDORF, Kenneth Born September 19, 1952, in Dayton, OH, and passed away June 13, 2020. Ken was the devoted husband of Susan Orndorf for 42 years. He is the cherished son to Dolores Mae Orndorf and the late Charles Russell Orndorf. He is also survived by his siblings, James Orndorf and Carolyn Kleinert. Preceded in death by his brother, Russell Orndorf. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, restrictive guidelines will be observed: practicing "SAFE DISTANCING"; limiting to 50 people or less in the funeral home at one time; and encouraging visitors to wear a mask. Public visitation will be held Friday at Brough Funeral Home, 102 S. 2nd St., Miamisburg, from 10 am 12 noon. A private funeral service will be at 12 noon followed by burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. We are requesting that people join back up with us at 1 pm for the procession to the cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Robyn's Nest, 1291 W Market St, Germantown, OH 45342.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store