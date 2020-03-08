Home

More Obituaries for Kenneth OSWALD
Kenneth OSWALD

Kenneth OSWALD Obituary
OSWALD, Kenneth 78 of Parrish FL passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sandy. Ken worked at the Defense Electronic Supply Center for five years and retired from WPAFB in January 2001. He was an excellent wood carver and did general woodworking. He loved being in his workshop. He and Sandy loved to travel, bicycle, hike, and play racquetball. Ken and Sandy moved from Springboro, OH to Parrish FL in February 2019. Condolences for the family may be given at [email protected]
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020
