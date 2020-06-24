Kenneth Overbey

OVERBEY, Kenneth Of Hamilton, age 92, passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Kenneth was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on November 25, 1927, to John Martin Overbey and America (McFadden) Overbey. On June 16, 1948, in Lily, Kentucky, he married Bertie Jewel Williams, who preceded him in death in 2017. Kenneth's first career was in real estate where for several years he served as Broker for the sale of lots and homes in the new Twinbrook Subdivision, where he also built a home and raised his family. He changed careers later in life and became Facilities Superintendent at Dollar Federal Savings Bank, then held that same position at the Fitton Center. He was also a past member of the Millville Ave. Church of God. Kenneth's five children said that every day of their father's life, he showed how much he loved his family by his hard work, quiet strength and constant supportive presence. He loved beyond words, and is loved beyond words. He enjoyed the simple things in life his flowers, his home and yard, holding his grandkids and great-grandkids, and enjoying eating out at his favorite restaurants, for years accompanied by his wife, and later by his grown children. He became a daily fixture at 6 AM every morning in the corner booth at the local Frisch's restaurant, where other older men gathered in their separate booths and enjoyed their coffee, food and conversation together. Kenneth is survived by his five children, William (Lee Ann) Overbey of Avon, IN, Linda Jayne, Rebecca (Tom) Thiem, Susan Burgess and Timothy Overbey, all of Hamilton; seven grandchildren, Jason Burgess, Scott (Olivia) Overbey, Kyle Overbey, Jeremy Jayne, Lauren (Danny) Combs, Whitney (Rob) Perry and Carrie Thiem; 10 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Beulah (Farmer) Lykins, Jack (Maggalee) Overbey, Lorine (John) Brock, Joan (Callie) Weaver and Tony (Sue) Overbey. Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Bertie; parents, John and America Overbey, and two siblings, Deloris (Bowling) Buck and Carol (Schell) Arnold. Private services will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 12:00 pm. The Service will be video live-streamed for all family and friends and can be accessed by visiting www.browndawsonflick.com, then click on the live stream link provided on Kenneth Overbey's page. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Haven House Emergency Shelter, 550 High Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011, or to Hospice of Cincinnati online at https:\\hospiceofcincinnati.org\donate\ or via check (please note in memory of Kenneth Overbey on check) to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 24, 2020.