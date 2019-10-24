Home

Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
937-667-3015
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
Kenneth RAAB


1962 - 2019
RAAB, Kenneth L. "Ken" Age 57 of Hamilton, OH passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 21, 2019. Born May 19, 1962 in Hamilton, OH to Paul and Alma {Glassmeier} Raab. He is preceded in death by both parents and son, Andrew Faller. Ken is survived by his fianc?e, Teresa Rigsbee, Tipp City, daughters, Cassandra Rigsbee and Shannon Faller both of Tipp City. Also surviving are brother, Paul (Sharon) Raab III, Gratis, OH, niece, Kim (Michael) Fields and their children, Gabby and Gavin, nephew, Paul "Bubba" Raab IV, and grandson, Evan Faller. Ken worked for Jake Sweeney in Springdale OH for over 15 years. He enjoyed fishing, camping and setting up a haunted house display every year. Visitation 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371. Funeral service, 11:00 AM on Friday, October, 25, 2019 at the funeral home; burial to follow in Wheelock Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.fringsandbayliff.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 24, 2019
