|
|
RICHARDSON, Kenneth 80, of Lebanon, died Saturday April 4, 2020. Born August 21, 1939 in West Chester, OH to George and Sarah (nee: Johnson) Richardson, he was a 1957 graduate of Lebanon High School. Kenneth was a longtime and active member with the Grace Baptist Church in Middletown, where he served as a deacon and member of the choir. Kenneth was a lifetime farmer and he retired in February of 2002 from the Lebanon Correctional Facility as a Corrections Officer. Preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Barbara (nee: Behymer) Richardson, he is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Richardson of Xenia, OH, his son, Bobby (Christine) Richardson of Oregonia, OH, six grandchildren, Mandi (Mark) Grooms, Jennifer (Ben) Douglas, Robert (Emmy) Richardson, Jr, Andrew Richardson, Jeffrey (Amy) Conley, William Richardson and Mollie Richardson, and 10 great grandchildren. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, private services will be held at the funeral home for immediate family only. Brother Jim Winters will officiate and interment will follow in Brookside Union Cemetery. If you are experiencing any symptoms, we encourage you to pay your respects via alternate methods, such as sending a sympathy card or a message through the online guestbook links below. Please do your part to slow the spread and follow the guidelines as prescribed by the CDC and Federal & State mandates.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 8, 2020