ROGERS, Kenneth R. 92, of Middletown passed away Saturday May 30, 2020 at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. He was born in Akron, Ohio on September 10, 1927 to parents Cecil and Ruby (Barker) Rogers. The family moved to Kentucky and lived there until 1934. They moved to Middletown in 1934 and his dad started a business out on Grand Ave. He attended Monroe High School and the University of Cincinnati Night School. In 1946, he married his high school sweetheart, Martha. He worked for several companies as a machinist and later worked in the Model Shop department of General Motors in Dayton where he retired. He played baseball in the Greater Buckeye League for several years. He loved playing the piano for many years in local bands here and in Florida. He was a member of Jefferson Lodge #90, Germantown Lodge and Franklin Lodge. He was past Master of the Masonic Lodges three times. He was a Knight of the York Cross of Honor in the York Rite. He was a thirty-second degree Mason of Dayton Scottish Rite for sixty-plus years, also a member of Herman Lawrence A.M.D., past president of the 32 Club, Ambassador of Scottish Rite, Butler County Representative of District Officers. He received the Mason of the Year Award in Middletown in 2001. He was a member of the Eastern Star Prosser Chapter 367 and served as Worthy Patron twice and Sentinel several times. He was an active member of the Zion Lutheran Church. He was also a member of the Middletown Central Connections and was awarded the Ambassador Award. Kenny was also a licensed pilot. He is survived by his wife of 74 years Martha (Scharenberg) Rogers, 2 grandchildren; Robin Miller & Wendy Bellert and 3 great grandchildren. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, sons Kenneth R. Rogers Jr. and Darryl Joseph Rogers and a brother Tom Rogers. Funeral service Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral home. 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. at Bonita Drive. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Jefferson Lodge # 90 F. & A.M. and Scottish Rite ring services at 12:30 pm. Interment at Germantown Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Jefferson Lodge # 90, 1301 S. Marshall Rd., Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the online guest book at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 1, 2020.