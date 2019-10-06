|
ROSS, Kenneth I. On Friday, September 27, 2019, Kenneth Isaac Ross, loving father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 81. Ken was born on November 26, 1937 in Washington, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Waynesburg College in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. He was in the Army from 1960-1963. He worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base as a contracting officer for over 35 years. Ken loved spending time with his daughter, granddaughters, and son-in-law. He was often seen at all of their school and sporting events proudly taking pictures and cheering them on. He will be greatly missed, and we are blessed and thankful for all of the fun adventures and good times we were able to share with him. Ken was lucky enough to spend his last six months at Danbury Senior Living where he quickly made many friends and enjoyed all of their programs and activities. Ken was preceded in death by his wife Irene Ross, Father Forest Vance Ross, and his mother Ruth Elaine Brown Ross. He is survived by his daughter Shannon Ross-Davis, son-in-law Lee Davis, Granddaughters Natalie and Lily Davis, son John Ross, daughter-in-law Carla Ross, Grandson Chance Ross, Granddaughter Taylor Ross, and great grandson Graham Ross. Brother Forrest Wayne Ross (Sandy) and sister Janet Lea Ross Brown (Robert). In addition, many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff at Danbury Senior Living in Huber Heights and Day City Hospice. A Funeral Service will be 12:30PM Saturday October 12, 2019 at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. The family will receive visitors 6-7:30PM Friday at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home and also 12 noon Saturday until time of service at the funeral home. Austin Segar to officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dayton Montessori Society (www.daytonmontessori.org), Day City Hospice (daycityhospice.com), or the Parkinson's Foundation of Ohio (www.parkinson.org/ohio). Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019