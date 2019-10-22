|
RUSSELL, Kenneth Leland Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Lemmons) Russell for 57 years, loving father of Kenneth A. (Pamela) Russell, and Roxanna (Ronald) Otto. Adoring grandfather of Amanda (Tim) Havlin, Zackary (Lindsey) Russell, Joshua (Ruthlene) Russell, Mitch (Jen Reed) Otto, Derek (Jenny) Otto, Taylor (Brandyn) Kist, and Shelby Cook. Great grandfather of Sophia, Isabella, and Ethan Havlin; Kaycee, Maddox, and Allie Russell; Bailey and Cason Russell; River Otto; Zackary, Jacob, and Mallory Otto; and Payton Oliver. Also survived by his brothers, Gary (Jeanette) Russell, Marvin (Patty) Russell, David (Kay) Russell and a sister, Elaine Secula (Bob Chipman), a sister in-law, Patty Russell and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Elinor Russell, a brother, Douglas Russell, a great grandson, Landon Everett Otto. Passed away on October 17, 2019, age 81. Graduated in 1956 from Stewart High School in Oxford, Ohio. He served in the U.S. Army with the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of the Darrtown United Methodist Church, loved the outdoors, golfing, spending winters in Florida, and enjoying his family. A visitation will take place at the Darrtown United Methodist Church, 4309 Walnut Street, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9 AM until 12 PM. The funeral service will follow at 12 PM. Interment at the Darrtown Cemetery. Donations may be given to , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597 and the Darrtown United Methodist Church, 4309 Walnut Street, Oxford, Ohio 45056. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 22, 2019