|
|
SCHANIE, Kenneth Edwin Age 93 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away peacefully at home with his son Thomas, and partner Adam, at his side on September 8, 2019 after a long decline due to Alzheimer's. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on June 3, 1926, the son of Ernest W. (1891-1972) and Mildred E. (Nicholson 1900-1983) Schanie. Kenneth had six brothers and six sisters: Julia (1914-2001), Rose Lillian Harding (1916-2000), Joseph (1923-1929), Jack (1925-1929), Betty Rossi (1929-1996), Ernest Jr. (1931-2012), Mildred Jean Singleton (1933-1970), John (1935-2005), Harold (1937), Jeanette Barnes (1939), Delano (1940), Gloria (1942-2006).Kenneth married Marilyn Louise (Hulshult 1930-2004) on June 26, 1948 and they had one son Thomas (1962). Kenneth is survived by his son Thomas Schanie, friends Adam Theele and Alvin Adkins, sister Jeanette (Earnest) Barnes, and brothers Harold Schanie and Delano (Winifred) Schanie. Kenneth enjoyed fishing, playing the organ, and was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church. He worked at Monsanto and he and his wife owned Marilyn's Shoppe in Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:30 am at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1285 Main St., Hamilton, Ohio with Pastor Kevin Jud officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the Brown Dawson Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the , or the charity of donor's choice. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019