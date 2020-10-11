1/
Kenneth SEVERT
1931 - 2020
SEVERT, Kenneth E. 89, of Vandalia, passed away Sunday, October 4. He was born in Dayton, June 12, 1931, to William and Calista Severt. Ken graduated from Northridge High School, was a U.S. Army veteran, and a founding member of St. Christopher Catholic Parish. Preceded in death by his parents, and 3 brothers, Ken is survived by his wife of 69 years, Frances, 2 sons, Mike (Sharon), & Tim; daughter, Donna Fletcher, 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Mary Lou Sutter, and his beloved extended family. Private Graveside Services will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken's memory may be made to a charity of your choice. To share more of Ken's life legacy and to leave a message for the family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone, Vandalia.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2020.
