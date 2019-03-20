|
|
SLEDGE, Sr., Kenneth Joseph 66, fell asleep in death March 13, 2019. He was born November 9, 1952 in Birmingham, AL, Jefferson County. He retired from the plant engineering department at Kettering Medical Center after 45 years of service. Preceded in death by his son, Dion Maurice Sledge; father, Arthur Sledge; brothers, Oliver, Willie and Eddie Sledge; mother- and father-in-law, James Thomas and Nellie Mae Bryant. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Jeanette Sledge; son, Kenneth Joseph Sledge Jr.; daughters, Tia Michelle and Sharica Lynn Sledge; mother, Lillie Sledge; sister, Lillya Branham; brothers, Johnny (Valerie) and Ambus (Mildred) Sledge, all of Dayton, Arthur (Malinda) Sledge of Atlanta, GA; sisters-in-law, Irma Aubry of Indianapolis, IN, Vera (Marcus) Thomas and Barbara Bailey, both of Dayton; brothers-in-law, Robert Bryant of Indianapolis, IN, Thomas (Teresa) and Earl (Cynthia) Bryant, both of Dayton; grandchildren, Aaliyah, Leasia and D'Mauri Sledge; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, including sister-in-law, Carolyn Sledge of North Carolina and lifelong friends Mike Jones, Ray Tucker. Funeral service 1 pm Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Final disposition cremation.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019