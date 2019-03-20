Home

POWERED BY

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Sledge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Sledge Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth Sledge Sr. Obituary
SLEDGE, Sr., Kenneth Joseph 66, fell asleep in death March 13, 2019. He was born November 9, 1952 in Birmingham, AL, Jefferson County. He retired from the plant engineering department at Kettering Medical Center after 45 years of service. Preceded in death by his son, Dion Maurice Sledge; father, Arthur Sledge; brothers, Oliver, Willie and Eddie Sledge; mother- and father-in-law, James Thomas and Nellie Mae Bryant. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Jeanette Sledge; son, Kenneth Joseph Sledge Jr.; daughters, Tia Michelle and Sharica Lynn Sledge; mother, Lillie Sledge; sister, Lillya Branham; brothers, Johnny (Valerie) and Ambus (Mildred) Sledge, all of Dayton, Arthur (Malinda) Sledge of Atlanta, GA; sisters-in-law, Irma Aubry of Indianapolis, IN, Vera (Marcus) Thomas and Barbara Bailey, both of Dayton; brothers-in-law, Robert Bryant of Indianapolis, IN, Thomas (Teresa) and Earl (Cynthia) Bryant, both of Dayton; grandchildren, Aaliyah, Leasia and D'Mauri Sledge; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, including sister-in-law, Carolyn Sledge of North Carolina and lifelong friends Mike Jones, Ray Tucker. Funeral service 1 pm Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Final disposition cremation.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now