Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:30 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth SMITH


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Kenneth Ray 73, of S. Charleston passed away March 13, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. He was born December 18, 1946 in Circleville, Ohio, the son of George O. and Helen L. (Heffner) Smith. Kenneth was a veteran of the US Army. He worked at Producer's Livestock for 27 years. He was a member of S. Charleston United Methodist Church and the VFW. He had been involved with 4-H for many years, and he enjoyed golfing, hunting, and watching sports. Survivors include two children, Jennifer Smith of Dayton and Jeffrey Smith of Xenia; grandchildren, Marquel Smith, Rocky Stark, Jr., Madyson Smith, and Kaden Smith; 11 siblings; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Melinda L. Smith on June 13, 2014, and by his parents. Funeral services and military honors will be held at 1:30 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Dave Hill officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11:30 am until the services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Clinton or Clark County 4-H programs. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now