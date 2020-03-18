|
SMITH, Kenneth Ray 73, of S. Charleston passed away March 13, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center. He was born December 18, 1946 in Circleville, Ohio, the son of George O. and Helen L. (Heffner) Smith. Kenneth was a veteran of the US Army. He worked at Producer's Livestock for 27 years. He was a member of S. Charleston United Methodist Church and the VFW. He had been involved with 4-H for many years, and he enjoyed golfing, hunting, and watching sports. Survivors include two children, Jennifer Smith of Dayton and Jeffrey Smith of Xenia; grandchildren, Marquel Smith, Rocky Stark, Jr., Madyson Smith, and Kaden Smith; 11 siblings; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Melinda L. Smith on June 13, 2014, and by his parents. Funeral services and military honors will be held at 1:30 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Dave Hill officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11:30 am until the services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Clinton or Clark County 4-H programs. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 18, 2020