Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burcham Tobias Funeral Home
119 East Main Street
Fairborn, OH 45324
(937) 878-0711
For more information about
Kenneth STUMP
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth STUMP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth STUMP

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth STUMP Obituary
STUMP, Kenneth K. 87 of Springfield, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Keith; and great-granddaughter, Taylor Rydel. Kenny is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne "Bonnie" Stump; children, Debbie (Orv) Fuller, Cheryl Stump, Yvonne Franzese, David Stump, Danny (Cindy) Stump, and Rhonda (Ken) Churchward; stepdaughters, Pamela (Jeff Creamer) Manley, and Teresa (Mark) Gunzelman; 20 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. He was proud to have served his country during the Korean War for the United States Marine Corps. He was a Marine through and through. Kenny had a passion for bowling and was on several bowling leagues over the years. He was a hard worker, working multiple jobs, including for the Springfield News Sun & as a welder for Copeland Corp, to support his family. Due to his eventual low vision, he was forced to cut back but it did not stop him; he worked at Tac II (now known as Clark County DD) and at a concession stand at the Springfield News Sun. Visitation will be from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St. Fairborn, OH 45324. Funeral services will follow at 12:30 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Tim Young officiating. Burial with military honors will take place at 1:45 PM Tuesday at Dayton National Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now