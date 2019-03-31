STUMP, Kenneth K. 87 of Springfield, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Keith; and great-granddaughter, Taylor Rydel. Kenny is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne "Bonnie" Stump; children, Debbie (Orv) Fuller, Cheryl Stump, Yvonne Franzese, David Stump, Danny (Cindy) Stump, and Rhonda (Ken) Churchward; stepdaughters, Pamela (Jeff Creamer) Manley, and Teresa (Mark) Gunzelman; 20 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. He was proud to have served his country during the Korean War for the United States Marine Corps. He was a Marine through and through. Kenny had a passion for bowling and was on several bowling leagues over the years. He was a hard worker, working multiple jobs, including for the Springfield News Sun & as a welder for Copeland Corp, to support his family. Due to his eventual low vision, he was forced to cut back but it did not stop him; he worked at Tac II (now known as Clark County DD) and at a concession stand at the Springfield News Sun. Visitation will be from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St. Fairborn, OH 45324. Funeral services will follow at 12:30 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Tim Young officiating. Burial with military honors will take place at 1:45 PM Tuesday at Dayton National Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary