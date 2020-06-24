SULLIVAN, Jr., Kenneth John Age 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020, with his wife, Eileen, and family by his side in Dayton, OH. The eldest of nine children, he was born on November 24, 1937, in Fairfield, Iowa, to the late Helen Sullivan (nee Murphy) and Kenneth John Sullivan, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Virginia Sullivan (nee Delany), and his brother, Mark Sullivan. Ken spent summers beginning in grade school working on the Murphy family farm. He funded his college tuition driving a delivery truck for Metz's Manufacturing in Dubuque, Iowa, and worked for many years in the pharmaceutical industry before retiring at age 70. Ken attended mass and worked out at his local gym on a daily basis, and was an avid golfer. At age 80, he shot a 77 on a round with his son Mike. Ken was incredibly proud of his 11 children; 28 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He took his family to Notre Dame football games on a regular basis, and never missed an Irish football game on TV. He was a loving and dedicated husband to his wife, Eileen (Thurman) Sullivan. They recently celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary. Ken and Eileen have been lifetime supporters of Catholic education. His family remembers him as a humble, loyal and hardworking man who prioritized faith, family and country. A walk through social distancing visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road, at Grange Hall Road, with a rosary service following at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Road with Father Terry Schneider as the celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests gifts be made to Carroll High School and St. Luke Grade School. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 24, 2020.