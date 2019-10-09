|
TURMAN, Kenneth Age 78, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his home in London, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife Lois, two sons, Denny (Kelly) Turman and Kristopher (Laura) Turman; seven grandchildren, Cody, Richelle, Brittany, Liam, Kasey, Hannah and Tiffany; three great grandchildren, Ryley, Adilynn, and Mackenzie. Services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, October 10, 2019, in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel in London, KY. Burial in Swiss Colony Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:00 AM Thursday.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 9, 2019