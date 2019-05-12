|
WADE, Kenneth W. "Kenny" 62, of Springfield, passed away May 8, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born January 28, 1957 in Springfield, the son of Edward T. and Josephine (Carter) Wade. Kenny is survived by two brothers, James E. Wade, Sr. and Johnny A. Wade, Sr.; three children, Melissa Tingley, Shanda Wade, Kenneth Jason Wade; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by brother, Dennis R. Wade, and his parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 pm Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 12, 2019