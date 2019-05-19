Home

Kenneth WELLMAN
Kenneth WELLMAN
Kenneth WELLMAN

Kenneth WELLMAN Obituary
WELLMAN, Kenneth R. 64 of Trotwood, OH passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital after a courageous battle against his illness. He was an avid Ohio State University fan, a dog & car lover. He was a devoted family man. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, William and Wilma; brother, William II and Steve; and sister, Jane. He is survived by his beloved wife, Regina; sons, William III, Ryan (Pellei), and Sean (fianc? India); daughter, Heather; sister, Theresa (Jim) Fleenor; grandchildren, Kennedy, Regina, Carter, and Raysean; special mother-in-law, Norma Odom; life-long friend, Raymond Ward; and several family, friends, and loved ones. Kenny's visitation will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Tobias Funeral Home - Englewood Chapel 675 W. Wenger Rd. Englewood, OH 45322. Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 22 at 10 AM at the funeral home with burial to follow in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville, OH. Condolences may be shared at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2019
