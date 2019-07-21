WHITE, Jr., Kenneth G. MASSACHUSETTS Kenneth G. White, Jr. passed on July 20, 2019 at his home in Chelmsford, in his 91st year. He was the loving husband of the late Patricia White to whom he was married for 69 years. He was born in Indiana on July 25, 1927, moved to Ohio at a young age where he resided for many years before moving to Chelmsford. He was preceded in death by his wonderful parents, Kenneth Sr. and Wilma Elizabeth and loving daughter Patricia Elizabeth. Kenneth was a 63 year member of Masonic Lodge 147, Chapter Council and Commandery. He was also a proud member of the IBEW for 70 years. Surviving him are a son Kayne and his wife Jane of MA; grandson Brock and Lindsey Applegate of WA, granddaughter Jennifer and Jeffery Sullivan of TN, grandson Christopher and Margit White of MA; great grandchildren Weston and Victoria of TN and Caden of MA. Funeral Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in his memory to the Knights Templar Eye Foundation, Inc., 1033 Long Prairie Rd., Suite 5, Flower Mound, TX 75022. For online condolences please visit, www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the Tyngsborough Funeral Home, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough, MA. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019