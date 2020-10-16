1/1
Kenneth WILLIAMS
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAMS, Kenneth R. 62, of Springfield, passed away October 13, 2020, in his residence. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on July 3, 1958, the son of Jason and Florence Williams. He retired from BMY in Marysville. Ken loved the outdoors, taking ride around the countryside and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Tony Williams. Survivors include his wife Florence Williams; step children Rev. David (Donna) DeHart, April (Cecil) Foley, Naomi (Barry) Smith and Lolita (Brian) Miller; brother William (Mabel) Hicks, Jr.; sisters Laura (Kenneth) Brown, Brenda (George) Thomas and Darlene (David) Messer; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Services to honor Ken will be Sunday at 3:00 PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM in the Memorial Home. Memorial contributions are requested to the Animal Welfare League. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
Send Flowers
OCT
18
Service
03:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved