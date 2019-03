ZARBOCK, Sr., Kenneth W. Age 85 of Centerville passed away Sunday, February 24th with his children at his side. He was preceded in death by his wife Judith M. Zarbock and his parents Josephine and Lawrence Zarbock. Survivors include his children, Laurie Zarbock Howard (Jim) of Madison, WI and Ken Zarbock Jr. of Centerville; 2 sisters, Marilyn Fowler (Dave), Judy Gordon (Brad); grandchildren, Aaron (Samantha) Zarbock, Sarah Howard, Sam Howard and a niece and numerous nephews. He received a BS in business management from Miami University and continued to be an avid Redhawks football fan. Prior to retirement he had a successful family business. He attended St Paul Episcopal Church. He was a fly-fishing enthusiast, a model builder, and loved horse racing. He also looked forward to his regular social events with his oldest and best friends. However his greatest love was for his family. He served his country in the US Army and was awarded several commendations. A gathering of friends and family will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home- Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Friday, March 22 from 4:00 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to . On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary