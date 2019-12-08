Home

HELTON, Kenny "H" 70, of Dayton, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. Kenny leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 50 years, Deborah Helton, his children, Kenny Helton, Tina (Rick) Conrad, Kimberly Helton, Dustin Helton. Six grandchildren, Michael Davis, Austin Helton, Abby Jones, Dalton King, Haiden King, Dominick King, three great-grandchildren Lynelee Davis, Nolan & Noah Griffith. Also surviving are 3 brothers Larry Helton, Danny Helton, Dave Helton, 3 sisters Dot (Wally) Hampton, Betty (Mike) McCallister, Janet Gray, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents Woodrow and Alena (Culbertson) Helton and brother Ronnie Helton. Kenny "H" was a retired mechanic and repo-technician. His main joy was spending time with his family. There will be a Celebration of H's life, Thursday, December 12, 2019, at BACKS HALL 6535 Fishburg Road, Huber Heights at 5:00 pm. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel. Messages of sympathy and support may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019
