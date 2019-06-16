Home

Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
(937) 253-6161
Kenny HOUK

Kenny HOUK Obituary
HOUK, Kenny L. Age 73 of Dayton passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born on April 8, 1946 to the late, Robert and Harriet (Shotts) Houk Sr. Also preceding him in death is his brothers, Robert Houk Jr and George Houk. Kenny is survived by his loving wife, LuAnn (Harris) Houk; daughters, Melissa (Doug Lane) McFann, Mandy (Matt) Whitaker; grandchildren, Hunter (Ciara) Lewis, Brody Whitaker and Carson Whitaker, 3 great-granddaughters and many other extended family and friends. Kenny served in the US Army during the Vietnam War and worked as an auto body repair tech. Friends and family may visit from 5-8pm on Monday, June 17 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering. Funeral service will be 10am on Tuesday at the funeral home. Kenny will then be laid to rest in David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019
