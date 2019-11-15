|
HUDSON, Kenny Age 57, of Hamilton, passed away Nov. 7, 2019. Graduated Garfield Senior High School in 1980. Kenny studied computer science at Ohio State University OSU. Completing 2 years of college. He was employed for Siemens Corporation-NSC Global for 23 yrs. as an IT professional/ System Analyst/ Service Supervisor. Kenny enjoyed watching all sports, fan of OSU football, basketball, NASCAR, golfing, just to name a few. Just a few short years ago, he went golfing with friends and coworkers. Active member of NRA. He was preceded in death by his parents, R.B. and Connie (Hunley) Hudson. Kenny leaves behind his loving wife of 20 years, April (Clarkston) Hudson, married July 27, 1999, brother Steven "Kelly" (Tonya) Hudson, many loving family members, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and very loving cousins. Kenny adored his family and loved his friends and enjoyed spending time at home. He loved watching tv and his cat. He was kind to everyone and treated everyone like he wanted to be treated. Visitation Nov. 17, 3:00-4:30 p.m., Webb Noonan Funeral Home, Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral ceremony will follow at 4:30 p.m. with Pastor Tyler Green officiating. Donations to be made to family... Or heart.org or mtpleasantanimalhospital-fairfield.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 15, 2019