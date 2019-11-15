|
|
WILEY, Kenny R. "Ken" Age 82, of Dayton, passed away November 13, 2019. He was born September 26, 1937 in Raleigh Co., WV to the late Lloyd and Gladys (Atkinson) Wiley. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel, brother, Everett Wiley, sister, Sue Foughty and great-granddaughter, Isabelle Steele- Wiley. Ken is survived by his two sons, Steve and Sherry, Jeff and Chris; 5 grandchildren, Emily, Heather, Jon, Sarah, and Byron; 6 great-grandchildren, Nolan, Nathan, Brooklyn, Miles, Ronan, and Greyson. He is also survived by two sisters, Linda and Earl Pack, Sharon Atwell; brother-in-law, Greg Foughty, and numerous nieces, nephews, and his brothers and sisters in Christ at New Hope Church. Ken was a hardworking man and retired from Bront Machine after many years. He loved family and friends, and his church family. Ken liked fishing, working in his yard, and THE Ohio State Buckeyes (GO BUCKS). He was deeply loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held from 2:00pm until 4:00pm on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Newcomer, Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the funeral home, with Pastor Jeff Cartwright officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to New Hope Church in Ken's memory. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2019