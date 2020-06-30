CAMPBELL, Kent Maurice 70, of Cedarville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, after a serious illness. He was born on June 27, 1950, in Jamestown, Ohio, son of the late Ralph and Armetha (Hoff) Campbell. He grew up participating in the 4-H program and continued as a 4-H advisor and avid supporter of the youth in our community. He graduated from Greeneview High School in 1968, Clark County Technical Institute in 1970, and served in the Ohio National Guard. He married Charlene Wells on June 30, 1973, and together they raised two daughters, Gail and Beki. A lifelong farmer, he has also managed a fertilizer plant, worked for John Deere, and opened Kent's Feed Barn where he spent as much time visiting with his friends and customers as he did fulfilling orders. He has been an active contributor to the Cedarville community serving as: Cedarville Township Trustee, President of the Executive Committee and full Commission of the Greene County Regional Planning Commission, Past President of the Greene County Farm Bureau, Past President Greene County Cattleman, and an active member of the Cedarville United Presbyterian Church where over the years he served as trustee, deacon and elder. He is survived by his devoted and patient wife, Charlene; two daughters, Gail (DeWayne) Sowell of Westport, KY, and Rebecca (Jason) Ryan of Cedarville; siblings Ben (Barb) Campbell of Cedarville, Jim (Marlene) Campbell of Cedarville, Wallace D. (Norma) Campbell of Xenia, Kay (Tom) Gallagher of Middletown, his twin, Keith (Susan) of Levelland, TX, and Richard "Pete" (Kim) Campbell of Cedarville; special in-laws, Carole Campbell of Midland, TX, and Ronald Hill of Batavia; and granddaughters, Caroline, Susannah and Josephine Sowell, and Lily and Phoebe Ryan. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Campbell of Levelland, TX; and a sister, Wanda Hill of Batavia. Kent was fun-loving, never met a stranger, and made every conversational partner feel like the most important person in the room. He was generous to a fault and loved his family in the funniest ways possible but more importantly with his whole heart. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, June 29th from 4:00 7:00pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, 830 N. Limestone St., Springfield. The family strongly encourages that visitors wear masks and honor social distancing guidelines during the visitation. A private celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, June 30th at the Cedarville United Presbyterian Church, officiated by Rev. Anne Horton with live-streaming beginning at 10:00 a.m. through both Cedarville United Presbyterian Church's and Littleton & Rue's Facebook pages. The community is invited to pay tribute to Kent by lining Main St. for the procession by horse-drawn hearse to Cedarville North Cemetery at approximately 10:30 a.m., Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cedarville Community Food Pantry or the Cedarville United Presbyterian Church Preservation Fund, PO Box 52, Cedarville, OH 45314. Online expressions of sympathy, memorial video and service streaming link is available at www.littletonandrue.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 30, 2020.