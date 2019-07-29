|
MYERS, Kent Age 64, of Middletown, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born on November 13, 1954 in Middletown, OH to Cecil and Loretta (Race) Myers. Kent is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Robyn Myers of Middletown. He is also survived by his adoring son Alex and his wife Emily Myers and granddaughter, Harper Jean Myers of Franklin. Kent is also survived by his sister, Brenda Reffitt; brothers, Garland and wife Jeanie Myers and Myron Myers. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a brother, Wreford Myers; and a special father-in-law, Bill Heflin. Kent's greatest joys in life included Hornet football, Michigan football, classic cars, and most importantly family. One of his biggest accomplishments in life was helping coach his son's youth sports team. Nothing made Kent happier than being around children. In his eyes, nothing took precedent over the wellbeing of a child. Kent was always quick to help those who needed help and provide support when there was none. His warm, loving, and funny personality could provide light to anyone in their darkest time. The world is a better place for having someone like Kent, and he will continue to live on in the many lives he has touched. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 11:00-1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Reverend Steve Reeves officiating. Entombment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on July 29, 2019