SCHOLL, Kent Keafauver M.D. 92, of Oakwood, died suddenly Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born Oct. 30, 1927, in Dayton to the late James Anthony and Hazel Keafauver Scholl. Kent was a graduate of Butler High School in Vandalia, the University of Dayton, and Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine in Chicago. He was stationed in Lincoln, Neb., while serving in the U.S. Air Force as a flight surgeon. Following his service, he returned to Dayton where he practiced general medicine for 53 years. He was a lifetime member of the Amateur Trapshooting Association, a member of the Dayton Rotary Club, the 49ers Club, and St. George's Episcopal Church. He was preceded in death by his brother Jerry and sister-in-law Nina. He is survived by his wife Wendy, daughter Diane Crouch (Larry, deceased), sons James Scholl (Jolene), and Gerald Scholl, M.D., stepdaughter Cindy Scarff (Peter, deceased), stepson Quinn Speck (Vicki), grandsons Charles Crouch (Hallie), Kent Scholl, Nelson Scarff (Megan), Henry Scarff, granddaughters Katlyn Scholl, Anna Scarff Dutton (Thomas), and great-grandchildren Cooper and Emma Scarff. A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at St. George's Episcopal Church, 5520 Far Hills Ave., Dayton. His ashes will be interred privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, 31 Wyoming St., Dayton, Ohio 45409, or a . Services are in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019