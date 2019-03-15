|
SUMLIN-BROUNAUGH, Kenya Charleta Was born to the union of the late Charlie Wright and Frances (Stringer) Sumlin on January 5, 1972 in Dayton, Ohio. She departed this life to be with the Lord on March 9, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory husband, Rev. Phillip Bronaugh and daughter, Chloe Alexandria Bronaugh and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11 A.M., Saturday, March 16, 2019 at H.H. Roberts Mortuary Inc., 38 South Gettysburg Ave. Dayton, OH. Pastor Thomas Barnes officiating. The family will receive friends from 10-11 A.M. Interment West Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the . HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019