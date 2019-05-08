CAMPBELL, Kenzie Lewis Age 73, of Kettering, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was born in Maysville, Kentucky on March 29, 1946, to Woodson and Jeanetta (Robertson) Campbell. Kenzie married Judith (Hurley) Campbell on August 17, 1968, who survives. In addition to his wife he is survived by his father, Woodson Campbell; daughters, Rebecca Sue Stroh and Jennifer Dawn Campbell; son-in-law, Charles Stroh; grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth, Benjamin Charles and Annalee Kenzie; his siblings, Bill and Sandi Hurley, Lindsay and Diane Campbell, Sharon Campbell, Jim Hume, Rick and Brenda Miller, Melvin and Barbara Campbell. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and special friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanetta Campbell, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gilmer and Virgie Hurley, and his sister, Deborah Hume. Kenzie was a faithful member for over 50 years of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Dayton, Ohio, where he served on the deacon board as the church treasurer. Before retiring he worked for Citizens Federal Bank and EDS, where he was affectionately known as Pete. Kenzie enjoyed golfing, UD Basketball, Dayton Dragons Baseball, family vacations and mowing grass. Kenzie was known for having a servant's heart and willing hands. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road with Pastors Richard Springer, Lindsay Campbell and Jeff Cartwright officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Centerville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Awana program of Emmanuel Baptist Church or to Shoes 4 the Shoeless. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary