FELTON, Kermit C. Age 74 of Xenia, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Esta Felton, and sisters Clara Felton and Lois Board. He is survived by his wife Carolyn, daughter Jennifer (Scott) Gillespie, son Jason Felton, grandchildren Julianne, Zaine, Natalie, Rylee, and Jacob, great-granddaughter Victoria, sisters Delores McDonald, Virginia Shelton, Phyllis (Ralph) Hendricks, brothers Marvin (Betty) Felton and Harlin Felton. Kermit served in The United States Army during Vietnam in the 23rd Artillery Group. He had worked for Standard Die. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. with interment to follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 pm - 8 pm on Wednesday, January 15. Memorial contributions may be made to The , The , or the . www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 14, 2020
