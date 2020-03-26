Home

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Kermith MORTON

Kermith MORTON Obituary
MORTON, Kermith D., aka Pepper Age 65 of Dayton departed this life on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at his home. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a memer of Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist church. He is preceded in death by his father, Booker C. Morton. He was a graduate Paul Laurence Dunbar H.S., class of 1973, Sinclair Community College and Wright State Unvesity. Left to cherish his memory are his mother Ella L. Morton, his companion Elaine Nickles, brother, Kenneth (Phyllis) Morton, Louisville, KY; sons Kermith E. Morton and Krinceton Morton, grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins of Lexington, KY and many friends. He was cremated and his cremains will be inurned at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens, Nicholasville, KY. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 26, 2020
