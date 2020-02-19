Home

Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
Kerry ALLSWEDE

Kerry ALLSWEDE Obituary
ALLSWEDE, Kerry A. Age 70, of Springboro OH (raised in Midland, MI), passed away at home on Feb 17, while holding the hand of his wife. He is survived by Joanne (Witucki), his spouse of 40 years, and a wonderful family that includes his devoted parents Keith & Ethel; loving sister Jill (Dan) Freeman; brothers-in-law John (Laurie), Jim (Barb), Don (Isabel), Dan (Deb), Jerry (Linda), Tom (Kay), and Bill (Judy) Witucki. He was also blessed with numerous special family members, friends and co-workers, including Aunt Marilyn who was like a second mom when his mother was seriously ill, in-laws Ron (dec.) & Jan Witucki, and godchildren, Evan & Quinn Yenshaw. Kerry's passion for planes, cars (and anything with an engine) began as a child and was fueled by frequent bike rides to the airport, catching plane rides and eventually earning his pilot's license. The proudest years of his career were those devoted to the B-2 Stealth Bomber SPO at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Following retirement, he was a frequent volunteer at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. Special thanks to Dan and Deb for their compassionate assistance, special friends Jim Evans and Marilyn Steinke, Fr. Jim Manning for bringing God's peace through his visits, and for the outpouring of love and support from so many dear family members and friends. Kerry's Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Springboro, OH, at 11:00 am on February 20. Visitors will be received at the church from 9:30 a.m. Thursday until the service begins. Following Kerry's final flight to Michigan, interment will be at Floral Gardens Cemetery in Bay City, MI, at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 21. Visitation will be at the cemetery chapel from 1:00 until the time of burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Springboro, OH, or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Funeral arrangements: Anderson Funeral Home, Springboro, OH; Ambrose Funeral Home, Bay City, MI
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 19, 2020
