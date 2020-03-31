Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kerry COHEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kerry COHEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kerry COHEN Obituary
COHEN, Jerry S. Age 81 of Vandalia passed away peacefully, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Jerry served in the Army Reserves and was a Podiatrist for over 35 years. He is survived by his wife, Jacque; a daughter and son-in-law, Halle (Dan) Saperstein; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert (Amy) Cohen; seven grandchildren, Jacob, Ellie, Ryan, Ari, Eli, Sophie and Lela. Private Services Wednesday at Royal Oak Cemetery, Rabbi Judy Chessin officiating. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -