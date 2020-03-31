|
COHEN, Jerry S. Age 81 of Vandalia passed away peacefully, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Jerry served in the Army Reserves and was a Podiatrist for over 35 years. He is survived by his wife, Jacque; a daughter and son-in-law, Halle (Dan) Saperstein; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert (Amy) Cohen; seven grandchildren, Jacob, Ellie, Ryan, Ari, Eli, Sophie and Lela. Private Services Wednesday at Royal Oak Cemetery, Rabbi Judy Chessin officiating. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 31, 2020