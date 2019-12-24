|
|
ROTH, Kerry Evans 65, of Mt. Perry, OH passed away Friday evening December 13, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, OH. Mr. Roth was born March 17, 1954 in Rock Island, IL an his family moved to Springfield, OH in 1960. He attended Kenwood Elementary, Franklin Junior High for two years and one year at Roosevelt Junior High. He graduated in 1972 from North High School in Springfield, OH. He was accepted to DeVry University along with a scholarship and graduated from there with an associate degree in electronics. Kerry was the beloved son of Jacqueline (Jackie) Virginia Roth and the late Harry L. Roth. He was the brother of Stephen Albert Roth, who passed away in 2015 and Harry L. Roth II (Alice) of Milford, OH. He is also survived by his two nieces. The immediate family will hold a private service. www.HoskinsonFuneral.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 24, 2019