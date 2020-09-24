1/
Kerry Schaade
SCHAADE, Kerry K. Beloved wife & mother, Kerry K Schaade, passed away on September 20, 2020, at 60 years old, of natural causes. Preceded in death by her mother, Patricia; survived by her father, Col. Forrest Lee Davis; brothers, Kelly, Lance, Matthew, Chris, Mark, and Lincoln & their families; husband, Kevin L. Schaade; sons, Andrew and Matthew; daughters-in-law, Sarah and Elizabeth; and grandchildren, Milena, Evan, Gavin, Rowyn, Marley, & Vaeda Schaade; dear nephews and nieces; as well as countless others to whom she was endeared. Kerry truly was a gift to the world and all who knew her, and she will be missed greatly. Donations to JDRF may be made in lieu of flowers; calling hours at VFW Post 4874 will be Saturday, September 26, 2020, 1-4 pm.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

