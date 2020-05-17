Home

Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
Visitation
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ketsel HOWARD Obituary
HOWARD, Ketsel Age 85, of Englewood, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Versailles Rehab and Health Center. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St., West Milton. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. Memorial contributions may be made to , 31 W. Whipp Rd, Dayton, OH 45459. Online memories of Ketsel may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2020
